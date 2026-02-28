Rockies Could Boast NL West’s Top Catching Duo in 2026
For the Colorado Rockies, life isn't easy. They face an uphill battle dealing with the toughest division in baseball and a roster that is still working its way through being reconstructed to find a window to compete in.
One of the bright spots for the Rockies, though, is the catcher position. One of the toughest spots to find a reliable piece of the battery that can be a proper backstop for the team, but also a capable member of the lineup, and sometimes a plus-bat.
Between Hunter Goodman and Braxton Fulford, the Rockies are well-equipped at the catching position for the season, and if they continue to take steps forward, they could be one of the best tandems in the division for the 2026 season.
Half the Battery, Twice the Fun
The Rockies are only a year removed from going into the season with Jacob Stallings as the projected starting catcher, with Goodman serving primarily in the backup role. Now, it's Goodman in that role and Fulford behind him, just one season later.
Goodman had his first full season in the MLB and his first full season catching at the same time, and proved to be better than anyone expected. It was a career season for him, garnering an All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger award after hitting .278 on the season with 31 home runs.
One of the knocks on Goodman was his strikeout-to-walk rate, but with a full season under his belt of facing big-league pitching, those numbers should improve. The Rockies catcher wanted to work on his defense behind the plate, but with the implementation of the ABS in MLB, Goodman should benefit from his lower framing rating.
Fulford is an exciting piece for the Rockies, having posted a .236 batting average with six home runs and 32 RBIs over 233 at-bats last season. He replaced Stallings on the team around halfway through the season and, in his first season in the big leagues, showed he was capable of being efficient with the bat as well.
Now through spring training, while the sample size is small with just eight at-bats, he is hitting .375. Should Fulford continue to find his rhythm at the plate, and with Goodman continuing to be one of the heavy-hitters in the Rockies' day lineup, the duo could be one of the most consistent positions for the Rockies, providing minimal drop off regardless of which player is behind the dish.
For a lineup still looking to establish a true identity and pose a real threat to opposing pitching staffs, the catcher position could prove to be their most fruitful, and one of the best in a loaded NL West.