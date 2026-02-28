T.J. Rumfield, Charlie Condon Pounce in Rockies First Base Competition
Blaine Crim finally had a chance to make an opening day roster. His stubborn oblique may prevent the Colorado Rockies first baseman from doing so.
The long-time Texas Rangers minor leaguer joined the Rockies on a waiver claim last August and made it to the Majors in September. His bat responded, as he he slashed .241/.295/.556 with five home runs and 12 RBI. In his first seven games he had nine RBI, which tied him for the second-most RBI in the first seven games with the franchise.
Crim hasn’t played since Monday. The other first baseman listed on the 40-man roster, Edouard Julien, just returned on Friday after missing several games with low back tightness. Julien has returned to a full-blown competition with a pair of non-roster invitees with high expectations — Charlie Condon and T.J. Rumfield.
The Rockies First Base Competition
Both Condon and Rumfield have played the position in the past few days. Rumfield came in off the bench to play first base and collected a hit in Tuesday’s game.
Condon started Wednesday’s game and went 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run. He hit his second home run of the spring, a solo shot. Rumfield came in off the bench to replace him and went 1-for-1 with two RBI, including his third home run of the season.
Rumfield started Thursday’s game and went 2-for-2, hitting two more home runs. Condon took over for him at first base and he went 1-for-2 with an RBI. When Julien returned to start on Friday, it was Condon who came in to replace him and he went 1-for-2 with an RBI. He collected another home run.
Both were expected to get plenty of playing time this spring. But the way they’re pushing the Rockies into interesting decisions is intriguing.
Condon is one of the franchise’s top prospects, selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft. He came into pro ball as an outfielder, but he’s also able to play first base. Condon hasn’t played above Double-A but excelled in the Arizona Fall League last October.
Rumfield is new to the organization. He was part of the haul the Rockies received when they traded pitcher Jake Bird to the New York Yankees. He’s played two seasons at Triple-A and batted nearly .290 while averaging 15 home runs each season.
Rumfield may be closer to a call-up than some realize. He’s been a consistent hitter at Triple-A. But Condon’s stock in the organization has never been higher. It’s rare to see a player jump from Double-A to the Majors but Condon may have the tools to do it. With Crim out and Julien missing time, the pair have made the competition much more interesting.