Rockies’ Brenton Doyle Will Rest After MRI Reveals Left Wrist Injury
The Colorado Rockies will give outfielder Brenton Doyle a few days of rest after the left wrist injury he suffered earlier this week.
MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reported that an MRI of the wrist revealed a sprain. This came after he was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup with wrist soreness. The plan is to let Doyle rest a few more days and then re-evaluate next steps.
It could be nothing more than a small bump in the road for Doyle’s ramp-up to the regular season. Depending on how much it lingers, it could open up one more spot for competition for the opening day roster.
He was off to a hot start after two games, as he was 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and three RBI.
Brenton Doyle’s Rockies Career
Doyle is entering his fourth season in the Majors with some question around his future with the franchise after a 2025 in which he slashed .233/.274/.376 with 15 home runs and 57 RBI. That came after his breakthrough season in 2024, when he slashed .260/.317/.446 with 23 home runs and 72 RBI. Those are all career-highs for the former fourth-round pick out of Shepherd, a Division II school in West Virginia.
As a rookie in 2023, he slashed .203/.250/.343 with 10 home runs and 48 RBI. Before he arrived in the Majors, he won a minor league Gold Glove award in 2021 while playing with the High-A Spokane Indians, while he batted .279 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI in 97 games. By the first month of the 2023 season, he was a .300 batter at Triple-A Albuquerque, which was good enough to get him promoted to the Majors.
Without Doyle, the Rockies still have eight players on the 40-man roster in the outfield, including holdover starters Mickey Moniak and Jordan Beck. Colorado can use Willi Castro, Tyler Freeman, Troy Johnston, Jake McCarthy, Sterlin Thompson and Zac Veen at the position.
Veen has had an especially good camp. One of the top prospects in the organization, he slimmed down in the offseason and made other lifestyle changes and has bounced back offensively, including hitting a walk-off home run in Friday’s spring training game.
This weekend, Colorado hosts Kansas City on Saturday and then travels to face Cleveland in Goodyear, Ariz., on Sunday. The Rockies begin the following week with a home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.