Rockies Infielder Due for Another Breakout After Latest MLB Rankings
The Colorado Rockies are in the company of a young infielder who has left fans stunned early on in his career.
After 23-year-old Kyle Karros had a breakout performance in 2024 with High-A Spokane, the Rockies knew they had great potential on their hands. But having been picked 145th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB draft, Colorado wasn't initially sure what would come of him.
With more time under his belt, it's become clear that Karros is developing into a reliable player at the plate and around the diamond, but particularly at third base. According toJoel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Karros is ranked at No. 29 among each franchise's third basemen.
While this certainly isn't one of the top rankings, he's still quite young. With another breakout season, he could quickly rise in the rankings in the months to come.
Karros Could Settle Into Hot Corner Role
In 2024, he slashed .311/.390/.485 with a .875 OPS and 15 homers through 123 games. His professional debut came in August 2025, and he wrapped up his 43 games with Colorado, slashing .226/.308/.277 with a .585 OPS and one homer.
Given his young age, there's still plenty of time for him to continue developing. But as Reuter noted, "... If anyone is going to stake a claim to everyday playing time at third base, the 23-year-old looks like the leading candidate, with utility man Willi Castro on hand as a fallback plan."
Castro has several more years of experience in the Major Leagues under his belt than Karros does, but as a utility man, he can be plugged into various spots in the field rather seamlessly. During his latest season, he slashed .226/.313/.366 with a .679 OPS and 11 homers through 120 games.
Karros, however, is looking to pick back up where he left off at the hot corner and gain stability in this role. His No. 29 ranking stems from his offensive and defensive contributions, and Reuter used his previous track record to project expectations for his upcoming campaign with the Rockies.
Expectations are high, considering how well fans have seen him play in the past, putting an immense amount of pressure on the youngster. This year could very well end up being yet another breakout year for him, but it could also show that his quick rise in the minors was simply a fluke or a one-hit wonder campaign.