Rockies Join Two Other Clubs in Race for Veteran Free Agent Pitcher
As he begins to settle into his new position as president of baseball operations with the Colorado Rockies, Paul DePodesta has a lot of work ahead of him in beginning to turn around a franchise looking to rebound from a 119-loss 2025 season.
All avenues are on the table for DePodesta to make some additions as he builds his first roster in Colorado for manager Warren Schaeffer. There are some young players who have shown some promise, and adding veterans to the locker room is a bit of a priority this winter.
The Winter Meetings kicked off on Monday in Orlando, and it was a quiet day in terms of news around baseball, but it didn't lack rumors. Colorado reportedly has interest in veteran Willi Castro, along with two other National League teams, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN.
Rockies Reportedly Interested in Willi Castro
After two and a half seasons with the Minnesota Twins, which saw Castro slash .250/.335/.398, before being traded to the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. He struggled with the Cubs, never really being the utility player they hoped they were getting, and is now a free agent.
Along with the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Rockies and DePodesta and Colorado are interested in him. Colorado has Ezequiel Tovar penciled in as their shortstop in 2026, but Castro could fill in anywhere in the infield as well as the outfield.
According to MLB Trade Rumors, Castro is projected to get a two-year, $14 million contract, which, in the overall picture, is not a bad deal for the Rockies and DePodesta. If things don't work out, he could be traded at the deadline to a contender looking for versatility off the bench. He is a base-stealing threat with his speed after he stole 56 bases in two-plus seasons in Minnesota.
In Chicago, Castro struggled, to say the least, after the trade deadline. He slashed just .170/.245/.240 in 34 games with one stolen base, and he struck out 27 times. That is not going to move the needle with a lot of teams, but a team like the Rockies is a club that would be worth taking a chance on him.
It seems like almost everything is on the table for DePodesta and Colorado this offseason. It should be. After losing 119 games, there is nowhere to go but up, and it's going to take time. Bringing in a veteran like Castro provides Schaeffer someone with tremendous versatility, something they can't have enough of.