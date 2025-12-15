This Rockies Seventh Round Pick Is One To Watch Closely Next Season
The Colorado Rockies had a very intriguing 2025 draft class, headlined by star high school shortstop Ethan Holliday. A rather overlooked part of their class is the crop of pitchers they came away with.
Out of the 21 picks from the Rockies 2025 draft, 14 were used to take pitchers. From rounds 10 through 20, Colorado took pitchers. As an organization that's never been a massive draw for star free agent arms, drafting quality arms is more important than anything.
One arm out of those 14 that stood out this past season in college was University of Houston left-hander Antoine Jean. A native of Montreal, Jean was one of the best pitchers out of the Big 12 Conference in 2025, and is a potential breakout candidate for the Rockies in his debut season.
About Antoine Jean
Jean was about as good as it gets out of the bullpen for Houston in 2025. In 21 games, he'd log 67.0 innings pitched, finishing tied for second for the conference lead in strikeouts with 110 (with just 20 walks).
Jean would finish second among all qualified Big 12 pitchers with a 2.55 ERA, ultimately showing enough to earn a seventh round selection from Colorado at pick No. 197.
While he ended up signing for $200,000 at his seventh-round slot, Jean hasn't exactly been an overlooked prospect before this point. The No. 196 overall 2025 draft prospect, he was previously selected in the 17th round in 2019 by the Minnesota Twins.
Now 24-years-old, the Canadian southpaw offers so much for Rockies fans to get excited about. An outstanding four-pitch-mix from the left side, the arsenal has three pitches with 55-grades on his MLB Pipeline draft profile.
While his fastball, slider, and curveball all play well, it's his fastball that's generated the most buzz from scouts. Sitting 90 to 94 mph, he's topped out at 96, and has shown to be gaining velocity across the board.
While the control isn't something that has been raved about by scouts, a reliever with a strikeout rate north of 41% is an unbelievably valuable pick to land in the seventh round. With the strikeout-stuff being so dominant in 2025, Jean still limited the walks to a rate below eight percent.
With so many new arms in Colorado's farm system, there's plenty of prospects for fans to keep their eyes on in 2026. After a standout year in college baseball, Antoine Jean is a name that should be at the top of fans lists to watch next season.