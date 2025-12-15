This Rockies Seventh Round Pick Is One To Watch Closely Next Season

The Rockies took a bunch of promising college arms in the '25 draft. One I'm excited to see debut in 2026 is @UHCougarBB product Antoine Jean. The 7th round pick was t-2nd in the Big 12 with 110 strikeouts in 67.0 IP this season!



4-pitch-mix...fastball: 90-94 (tops 96)👀 pic.twitter.com/sp37mu5VJB