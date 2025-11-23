Colorado Rockies On SI

Rockies Need for Help Could Come From Rangers Free Agent Jonah Heim

Free agent Jonah Heim has plenty to offer the Colorado Rockies.

Maria Aldrich

Aug 29, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park.
Aug 29, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Now that the Colorado Rockies have hit rock bottom, or what they hope was rock bottom, things should only improve from here. Under the new leadership of president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta, moves are being made with the Rockies' 2026 campaign in mind.

Ahead of the non-tender deadline, Colorado made the decision not to tender 27-year-old infielder Michael Toglia, who has spent his entire MLB career with the Rockies. Additionally, earlier this week, the franchise announced that it traded southpaw Ryan Rolison to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash consideration. This is only the beginning of a long line of adjustments being made within the team.

While Colorado attempts to shift its roster for next year, every other franchise is doing the same, including the Texas Rangers, who just non-tendered 2023 postseason heroes Adolis García and Jonah Heim. As García scopes out his potential landing spots, there are question marks around Heim and where he could end up.

Heim Has Qualities That Rockies Could Use

A baseball player in a blue uniform that says "Texas" wearing a blue helmet and holding a brown bat in his hands
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

At this point, the Rockies could use any help that they can get. Heim could be that player. It's clear that the 30-year-old catcher saw a dip in overall performance this past season, but he carries a great deal of experience with him. From the trenches of 2025 and going back to the Rangers' stunning 2023 World Series victory, he has truly experienced a variety of situations in baseball, overcoming each obstacle.

He was picked No. 129 in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB draft and made his debut on Aug. 25, 2020 with the Athletics. Following that season, he entered his Texas era, but now being a free agent, his time in the Lone Star State has come to an end.

Heim finished his 2025 campaign slashing .213/.271/.332, recording 11 home runs and 43 RBIs through 124 games. He owned a .602 in 2025 and 2024, a stark difference from his .755 OPS in 2023. It's no secret that Heim is not performing at his best in recent years, but it's evident what he is capable of offensively.

Despite the drop, Heim could see a turnaround if he heads to Colorado, a team that is trying to rebuild and form chemistry. The talent is there, but they've had difficulty putting it all together. Heim knows what it feels like to win at such a prestigious level — he could be exactly what the Rockies need for their upcoming campaign.

