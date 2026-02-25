Rockies Prospect Stuns With First Home Run in Spring Training Appearance
The Colorado Rockies haven't been looking too shabby in spring training—a sign that should be incredibly reassuring for fans.
Their performances certainly haven't been flawless, but so far, there's great promise here, particularly with their younger squad. Now five games into spring training, they're off to a solid start, having clinched three of the five victories.
Their latest win came on Tuesday when they defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-5, and much of that success can be directly attributed to one of their top prospects.
Charlie Condon Homers Against Angels
While facing Los Angeles, 22-year-old Condon smacked a stunning 449-foot homer at 108.2 miles per hour, marking his first of spring training this year. Not only that, but it was also the third farthest home run so far this spring. If this is any indication of how he's going to perform during his upcoming campaign, the Rockies could be in for a significantly better season.
According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, "It feels good just to put a good swing on the right pitch. It's fun to be out here with the guys, just getting after it together. But, yeah, it's nice to connect on one."
During Condon's 2025 campaign in the minor leagues, he slashed .268/.376/.444 with a .820 OPS and 14 homers through 99 games. Colorado picked him third overall in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft, so there was little hesitation surrounding his ability at the plate, and it's clear why.
Condon is no stranger to massive launches, and it's unlikely that he's going to run out of gas anytime soon. If this ends up being the case, the Rockies will be in good company this year. Having had such grim seasons in recent years, Colorado is looking to soak up any help it can get, and having such a reliable prospect on board is a major step in the right direction.
Condon is young and still fresh into his professional baseball career, but he approaches the plate as if he's been in the Major Leagues for years. At this rate, he could very well develop into one of the Rockies' most valuable players.
Next up on Colorado's spring training schedule is a matchup against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. ET. If the ballclub continues ramping up its momentum this spring, perhaps fans will be able to enjoy some success during the regular season.