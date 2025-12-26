Rockies to Ramp Up Japan and NPB Scouting Under Paul DePodesta
The Colorado Rockies are looking to strengthen their international scouting presence. President of baseball operations Paul DePodesta indicated the organization will increase its involvement in Japan and NPB markets as the front office works through its rebuild.
Patrick Lyons of "The Rockies Insider" asked DePodesta about Colorado's absence from Asian markets during the 2025 Winter Meetings in Orlando.
"I absolutely think it's important," DePodesta said. "We've talked about a necessity for us to be sort of active in every possible avenue to acquire talent. So whether it's Latin America, whether it's Asia, whether it's the waiver wire, you have Major League free agent [and] trades. I mean all of it. I think we have to be actively involved in all of those to try to find some potential solutions for us. And so I do think that's an area where we'll probably ramp up our efforts to some degree."
The Rockies haven't had scouts on the ground in Japan or Korea. The last Japanese-born player to suit up for Colorado was Kaz Matsui in 2007. Since then, only Sung Won Oh has represented Korea or Taiwan in a Rockies uniform.
DePodesta's front office has worked to reshape the organization's leadership, and expanding Pacific Rim operations fits that modernization effort. The comment signals a philosophical shift for a franchise that has historically avoided international markets.
Why International Scouting Matters for Colorado's Rebuild
Building scouting infrastructure in Asian markets gives teams earlier access to talent. Organizations that invest there can evaluate players before posting periods drive up costs. Since 2008, Japanese-born players in MLB have combined for over 215 wins above replacement, with pitchers producing nearly 11,000 strikeouts.
The financial reality can't be ignored. Colorado spent $146.7 million last season on a 119-loss team, and the front office needs cost-effective ways to add talent. NPB pitchers can sometimes sign for less than comparable American free agents while offering similar production.
Players coming from Asian leagues are often willing to accept smaller guarantees for the chance to prove themselves in MLB. That hunger creates opportunities for teams willing to invest in scouting relationships. The Dodgers and Padres have built successful Pacific Rim operations and regularly sign players who contribute immediately.
Colorado hasn't competed in that space. Building those international relationships requires sustained investment over multiple years, but DePodesta's comments suggest meaningful change ahead. The front office and coaching overhaul already signals a break from past approaches. Strengthening international scouting continues that modernization and could help Colorado identify overlooked talent as the organization works toward competitiveness.