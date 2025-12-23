Colorado Rockies On SI

Rockies Announce Multiple Coaches on Offense Who Will Be Retained for 2026 Staff

The Colorado Rockies have lots of work to do to build for 2026, and first up on the list for them was finalizing some key portions of their coaching staff.

Jun 1, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Colorado Rockies third base coach Andy Gonzalez (70) congratulates Colorado Rockies right fielder Tyler Freeman (2) for hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Citi Field. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Colorado Rockies have spent much of this winter reworking their front office and building a coaching staff around Warren Schaeffer to try to have a more productive 2026 season.

While many of the coaches have been changed out, there are three in particular who were just announced to be confirmed in the group that will be retained.

After an extremely disappointing 2025 campaign that nearly landed them at the bottom of the all-time single-season record list, there needed to be immense change around the roster. While Schaeffer will be kept around for one more year to see what he can do with a full offseason and his own coaching staff, it will be a tall mountain to climb for him as he looks to at least get the team moving in the right direction.

Retaining some of the coaches also helps a bit, though, as players will want some level of familiarity when on the field, and that has been shown in who will be kept around for 2026. While change is certainly positive, keeping some members around to provide continuity for those who need to continue to develop next season will be good as well.

Which Coaches Were Announced as Being Retained for 2026?

Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers is congratulated by coach Ronnie Gideon, wearing white jerseys.
According to an official announcement from the Colorado Rockies Information account, the team will be retaining coaches Ron Gideon, Andy González and Jordan Pacheco for 2026. Gideon has been with the staff for seven years now and was likely to be kept around regardless of who was manager. He will be moving from first base/outfield to assistant bench coach, a new role.

They also announced a few other retained members such as bullpen catchers Kyle Cunningham and Chris Rabago, the latter becoming the team's catching instructor. This leaves only one spot open as of this moment, which would be the first base coach, with Gideon taking on the aforementioned role instead.

First base coach will be an important role for 2026, given that the team brought in Troy Johnston this offseason to potentially fill that spot on the roster. Getting him acclimated to a new team would be a huge step forward, and ensuring he is able to produce at a similar level to his 2025 season would also be positive. Moving from the No. 26 stadium in height above sea level to the No. 1 by a long margin should help him build up some more power, which has been one of the only concerns in his game.

