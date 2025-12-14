Rockies Select Talented Haul in First MLB Mock Draft After Lottery
The Colorado Rockies have new leadership in president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes. What they’ll do in their first draft leading the franchise is an open question.
What isn’t in questions is that they’ll be busy on the first day of the draft, even though the Rockies were barred from participating in the MLB draft lottery after landing lottery picks each of the last two years. Colorado will selected No. 10 in the first round, followed by a pair of compensatory picks at No. 37 and No. 38 overall. That gives the pair a chance to address multiple needs on the first day.
Baseball America (subscription required) published its first mock draft after the lottery and in this mock the Rockies didn’t land any pitching, surprisingly. Instead, their experts stuck with position players at all three selections.
Rockies First-Round Mock Draft Haul
The mock started with the Rockies taking a college-age shortstop in Eric Becker out of Virginia. The ACC power produces pro talent on a regular basis. In two seasons with the Cavaliers he slashed .366/.459/.637 with 17 home runs and the scouts at Baseball America call his swing “clean and simple.” Those scouts also see Becker sticking at shortstop.
The next pick at No. 37 overall is also a shortstop, Steven Milam out of SEC power LSU. He can also play second base and BA’s scouts say he has “pure hitting chops.” He helped LSU win a national championship earlier this year and batted .295 with 11 home runs and 57 RBI for the Tigers.
After Milam, the Rockies go for a prep outfielder in Kevin Roberts Jr. out of Jackson Prep High School in Flowood, Miss. Roberts also pitches, is seen as a player with a powerful arm and has already committed to play college baseball at Florida. BA wrote that he struggled during the summer circuit but has Top 10 player potential. Teams will see upside as he won’t turn 18 until after the draft.
Colorado Rockies Recent First-Round Picks
The Rockies recently turned the page on a pair of first-round picks, releasing their 2018 selection, pitcher Ryan Rolison, and their 2019 selection, first baseman Michael Toglia. With new leadership in the front office, it it's unclear what direction they'll take this year's pick. But there is still some talent left over from the previous regime.
Colorado’s 2020 first-round pick, outfielder Zac Veen, finally made his MLB debut this season and remains on the 40-man roster. Another outfielder, Benny Montgomery, was the 2021 selection and he is still at Double-A Hartford after missing all of 2024 with a shoulder injury.
The Rockies had three first-round pick sin 2022. Pitcher Gabriel Hughes hasn’t pitched in the Majors but is on the 40-man roster. Outfielder Sterlin Thompson was also just added to the 40-man. Another outfielder, Jordan Beck, has already played two MLB seasons.
Chase Dollander, Colorado’s pick in 2023, made his MLB debut in 2025 but had an awful season in his debut. Outfielder Charlie Condon, who was the selection in 2024, is making his way to the Majors and could debut in 2026. Colorado selected franchise legacy Ethan Holliday in 2025, the son of former Rockies star Matt Holliday. The prep star debuted at Class A Fresno late last season.