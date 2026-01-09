Rockies Stuck at Woeful Standstill in Latest Midwinter Power Rankings
The Colorado Rockies have been the laughingstock of Major League Baseball in recent years, and their poor performance in 2025 did nothing to help cease the ridicule.
They finished their campaign with an overall record of 43-119, placing at the bottom of the standings, far below the Chicago White Sox, who still managed to hold the worst record in modern baseball for one more year.
With spring training just over a month away, predictions for how each ball club's season will play out are starting to surface, and this includes ESPN's midwinter power rankings. Unsurprisingly, the World Series competitors — the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays — claim spots Nos. 1 and 2.
However, many of the remaining teams saw some movement since the previous rankings were released back in November. Unfortunately, the Rockies were not one of the franchises to climb. In fact, they haven't moved at all.
Rockies Remain in Cellar of Power Rankings
Once the Rockies, to the surprise of no one, were officially eliminated from the playoffs, ESPN ranked the franchise at No. 30 in their power rankings. Then, when they released their way-too-early rankings in November, Colorado found itself in the same inferior position; little to no change in either direction.
Today, ESPN released its latest power rankings, and the Rockies are making a habit out of their No. 30 placement. They've been at a standstill for several consecutive months, and while there is quite literally nowhere for them to go but up at this point, it will take a substantial amount of time and proving before they start to rise.
As Alden Gonzalez mentioned in the midwinter power rankings, "... at this point, it's more about infrastructure than personnel. It's about letting DePodesta put his imprint on it all. And that will take time. In the interim, the new front office would like to add some veteran arms to eat innings from the rotation."
There's still a considerable amount of work that needs to be done, but if the franchise can start making forward progress during spring training, they do not need to remain at the bottom of the totem pole.
That's not to say that they will be World Series contenders in the near future, but perhaps they could knock the White Sox and the Washington Nationals down a spot in the overall standings with more rebuilding and time.