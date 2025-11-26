Rockies Prospect Named One of Best 18-Year-Old Prospects In Baseball
The last name Holliday has historically carried a lot of weight in the world of baseball. In the past, baseball fans certainly remember the name Matt Holliday, a 2011 World Series champion, and a seven-time All-Star. More recently, however, his children have taken the game by storm.
After his older brother Jackson was taken with the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, Ethan Holliday was selected by the Colorado Rockies with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft.
While he's had a brief cup of coffee in affiliated baseball since the draft, Holliday has been named by MLB Pipeline as the runner-up for the title of best 18-year-old prospect in baseball. A massive honor to hold, as the title of best 18-year-old was given to Brewers' top prospect Jesus Made.
After being ranked the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 draft class by MLB Pipeline, it's not totally surprising to see him get praised as one of the best for his age. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound shortstop is an incredible all-around prospect, who could tap into a power ceiling that's higher than his older brother's.
With a 65-grade out of 80 on his power, and a plus arm in the field, the ceiling for a prospect like Holliday is a franchise shortstop. Something that the Rockies are undoubtedly banking on for their future as a team.
A long future with Colorado would be amazing for not just the fanbase, but for the Holliday family as a whole. After all, Ethan's father Matt was drafted by the Rockies out of Stillwater High School as well back in 1998, where he would debut in 2004, and play for the club until the end of the 2008 season.
Before a future in the Major Leagues can be seriously discussed, Holliday will have to make the long climb from the minor league system. After his brother played just 218 career games in the minor leagues, the expectations for him to rise quickly will likely be there.
Holliday showed flashes instantly with Low-A Fresno upon making his professional debut. In 18 games, Holliday slashed .239/.357/.380 for a .737 OPS. He'd hit two home runs and four doubles, with six runs batted in.
After going from high school competition straight into Single-A, Holliday showed that he could hold his own. While the production wasn't jaw-dropping, he's shown that among his age group, he has some of the best tools in professional baseball.