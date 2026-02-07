Three Rockies Non-Roster Invites That Have Shot to Play Opening Day
The Colorado Rockies have invited 20 non-roster players to spring training, the franchise recently announced.
The Rockies have spent the offseason rebooting the organization under new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes. Manager Warren Schaeffer — now the full-time manager after serving as the interim last year — will begin sifting through his options across the roster next week in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Of the 20 non-roster invitees, 11 of them are coming from other organizations and many will be shooting for a Major League job. Getting on the opening day roster means the Rockies would have to make a 26-man and 40-man roster move, meaning these NRI players will have to impress leadership enough to make that move.
With that, here are three non-roster invitees that have a good shot at making the Major League roster come late March when Colorado heads to Miami to face the Marlins on opening day.
John Brebbia
The Rockies are going to look at every option when it comes to pitching and Brebbia, now 35 years old, gives Colorado a chance to bring in a rubber-armed right-hander who can log plenty of innings. He pitched in 66 games in 2019, 76 more in 2022 and 59 for two teams in 2024.
He will have to put an awful 2025 behind him. With Detroit and Atlanta, he went 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 22 games. He has a three-pitch mix that should play well at Coors Field and enough experience to handle the highs and lows of pitching in Denver. His career numbers look much better than last season — 16-22 with a 4.04 ERA.
Parker Mushinski
The left-hander is an intriguing option that simply hasn’t enough MLB opportunities to fully gauge his potential. The former seventh-round pick of the Houston Astros was on a yo-yo between Triple-A and Houston for three years (2022-24) as he had a 5.45 ERA in 31 relief appearances. He ended up in Cleveland last season but never got to the Majors. But he was a workhorse at Triple-A — 6-5 with a 3.78 ERA, with five holds and seven saves in 11 chances.
Is this the year he finally gets a chance to stick in the Majors? Colorado certainly has the chance to offer. He must prove it in spring training.
T.J. Rumfield
When the Rockies traded pitcher Angel Chivilli to the New York Yankees for Rumfield, they did so with the intent of giving him a real shot to win the first base job in spring training. He hasn’t played a Major League game, but his numbers in the minor leagues the last five years show that he’s likely ready for a real shot he wasn’t going to get in New York.
With Triple-A last year he slashed .285/.378/.447 with 16 home runs and 87 RBI. It was the second straight season he batted at least .280 with at least 15 home runs and at least 78 RBI. The former 12th round pick should have the chance to challenge Blaine Crim and the rest of the candidates at first base for an opening-day spot.
Colorado Rockies Non-Roster Invitees
Left-Handed Pitchers: Konner Eaton, Adam Laskey, Parker Mushinski, Sean Sullivan.
Right-Handed Pitchers: Valente Bellozo, John Brebbia, Eiberson Castellano, Brayan Castillo.
Catchers: Bryant Betancourt, Cole Messina, Kyle McCann, Brett Sullivan.
Infielders: Nick Lopez, T.J. Rumsfield.
Outfielders: Drew Avans, Cole Carigg, Jared Thomas.
Infielders/Outfielders: Charlie Condon, Vimael Machin, Chad Stevens.