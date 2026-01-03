Two Rockies Outfielders Poised for Improved 2026 Campaigns
It's no secret that the Colorado Rockies enter the 2026 campaign as arguably the worst franchise in the MLB. Following a disaster of a 2025 campaign, things can only go up from here, and it starts with their young hitters at the plate.
The Rockies saw glimpses of success from several players last season, but the negatives of the season as a whole are what MLB fans take away from their campaign.
But even with the struggles, two outfielders looked like they had what it takes to bring this offense to the next level, so long as they improve themselves.
1. Jordan Beck
The Rockies' former first round pick Jordan Beck made his first steps in showcasing why he belongs at the professional level. After a rookie season that saw more downfall than success, Beck bounced back nicely for Colorado, making himself a positive WAR player in two years in the league.
Beck finished 2025 with 16 home runs, 53 RBIs, a .258 batting average, stole 19 bases and had an OPS of .732. There were still blemishes in Beck's game, such as striking out 170+ times, but that's to be expected with a young player in the league.
The upside for Beck is strong, as FanGraphs believes he is bound for another positive WAR season. Projected to hit another 16 home runs, an increase in his runs batted in with 67, and stealing 15+ bases while hitting .248 is something the Rockies offense can build around this season, and the future.
2. Mickey Moniak
The former first overall pick back in the 2016 MLB Draft, Mickey Moniak, hasn't lived up to his first overall projections. However, that doesn't mean that Moniak isn't valuable with the bat in his hand, something the Rockies learned last season.
In 2025, Moniak may have finished with a -0.6 WAR, but his other numbers show that he has what it takes to be a factor in clutch moments for this struggling Rockies franchise in 2026.
Collecting a career-high 24 home runs, 68 RBIs while hitting .270 with an OPS of .824, Moniak might be the second-best power threat behind catcher Hunter Goodman. Moniak has also been projected for a nice season, according to FanGraphs as well.
Projected to play in 112 games, collecting 20 home runs, 62 RBIs, and hitting just below a .260 batting average, that would put Moniak in for a positive WAR season. Moniak is projected to play right field 32% of the time while spending 22% at the DH position, allowing youngster Zac Veen to get some playing time at right field.