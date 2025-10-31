Which Impending Rockies Free Agents Should the Team Keep for 2026?
Any day now, the Colorado Rockies are poised to have a new top executive in place to guide the club into a new era. Naming a new manager may be first on the priority list, but building a roster to improve upon their 119-loss showing in 2025 can't be far behind.
While much of that focus will have to fall on further developing the prospect pipeline and bringing in talent from outside the organization, the new guy in charge will also be tasked with determining the futures of the Rockies' own free agents.
As might be expected from a team that produced one of the worst seasons in baseball history, plenty of turnover is anticipated ahead of Opening Day in 2026. And yet, in spite of the broader circumstances of how the club has fared, there are some players Colorado would like to bring back.
With that in mind, here is a closer look at those pending free agents to see who might be worth keeping around.
Mickey Moniak
Nine years removed from being selected first overall out of high school by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2016 MLB draft, Mickey Moniak has struggled to deliver on his potential. He was traded away by the Phillies for Noah Syndergaard and later was released by the Los Angeles Angels before landing with the Rockies ahead of the 2025 season getting underway.
Now, Moniak may have found a more permanent home. This season saw the 27-year-old break out with 24 home runs, 68 RBI and an .824 OPS while playing all three outfield positions. He is eligible for arbitration this winter, but shouldn't face too contentious of a negotiation from an organization that could use his bat back in the lineup.
Orlando Arcia
For struggling teams, taking a flyer on a player looking to recapture their previous form can be a sensible strategy as something of a rehabilitation project. This looked like it could be the case with shortstop Orlando Arcia, who was picked up by Colorado in May after being designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves.
Adding Arcia seemed like a logical gamble. He was just two seasons removed from earning an All-Star invitation and began the year as the Braves' Opening Day starter before losing the job to Nick Allen. Unfortunately, those struggles continued in Denver, where he hit just .202 and recorded a mere three home runs after hitting 17 in each of the previous two seasons.
Quite simply, it just didn't work out for Arcia with the Rockies. Now, it seems more likely the club will go another direction to find a versatile shortstop to hold the fort until top prospect Ethan Holliday is ready to take the reins.
Thairo Estrada
Speaking of middle infielders, Thairo Estrada would probably like to forget his first season in Colorado. Signed to a one-year, $3.25 million contract following stints with the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, injuries robbed him of the chance to show off his elite defensive ability.
In spring training alone, Estrada suffered a head injury on a freak tag play on the bases. He then broke his wrist after being hit by a pitch, which forced him to miss the first two months of the season. He suffered a thumb sprain in mid-July and later saw his campaign come to a close in early August with a right hamstring sprain.
Estrada carries a mutual contract option for next year, but it would be surprising if either he or the Rockies exercised it. On the other hand, maybe both sides deserve a chance to see if they can make it work with better health.
Kyle Farmer
Kyle Farmer merits credit for being a true team player during his first season in Colorado. The veteran second baseman signed back in November to replace the outgoing Brendan Rogers, only to see Estrada sign and bump Farmer back down the depth chart. Yet, the 35-year-old still did everything that was asked of him; playing multiple positions, filling a veteran leadership role and stepping into regular duty when Estrada was injured.
Unfortunately, Farmer wasn't very good. His batting average (.227) and OPS (.645) were both near career-lows, and he didn't provide strong enough defense to justify the offensive deficiencies. Considering he will turn 36 next season, it's fair to wonder if his best days are behind him.
With all of that said, only Moniak should be a high-priority re-signing for the new general manager when it comes to the club's own free agents.