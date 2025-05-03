Roger Clemens Had Awesome Reaction to Son Kody's Homer in First Game at Fenway Park
Roger Clemens had a pretty special Saturday as he got to watch his son, Kody, play at the ballpark where he pitched for many years. Kody, currently a Minnesota Twins infielder, hit a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Saturday—the first game he played at the legendary park.
Roger watched on from a box inside the stadium as he wore neutral clothing, including a 151st Kentucky Derby hat ahead of the Run for the Roses Saturday. And he loved every second of it.
Roger pitched for the Red Sox for 13 seasons to begin his illustrious 24-year MLB career. After his tenure in Boston, he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as a free agent before he was dealt to Boston's bitter rival, the New York Yankees, two seasons later. The 11-time All-Star made four All-Star appearances over his time in Boston. He threw two 20-strikeout games over his career, both with the Red Sox.
Kody made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2022 and made 56 appearances for the team before he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies before the 2023 season. The Phillies traded him to the Twins on April 26 for cash considerations, setting him up for his first career game at Fenway Park.
He wasn't included in the Twins' lineup in the first game of the weekend series Friday, but got the start at second base Saturday. And he provided an awesome Boston sports moment, even if it meant the away team hitting a home run.