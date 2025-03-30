Roki Sasaki Addresses Disappointing Dodger Stadium Debut
Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a hot start to the 2025 MLB season, having won each of their first five games of the campaign. The most talented roster in recent memory has lived up to the billing early on, though not every player on the team has enjoyed individual success.
Rookie starting pitcher Roki Sasaki has struggled out the gate through the first two starts of his MLB career. He lasted just 1 2/3 innings during his Dodger Stadium debut on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers before getting pulled prior to the end of the second frame. Sasaki had thrown 61 pitches and struck out two batters while surrendering three hits, two runs and four walks.
Asked about his struggles after the game, Sasaki admitted that he didn't have his best stuff during Saturday's outing.
"I felt like I was able to get into the game pretty well, without any nerves," the Japan native said through an interpreter, via ESPN. "I just didn't feel like I had the stuff today."
"I don't expect myself to be able to fix everything in a short period of time. With that being said, though, I am going to be pitching every week, so I do expect as a major league pitcher to be able to put up quality outings. But it's something I can expect myself to work on throughout," he told reporters.
Through two starts in MLB, including one at the Tokyo Dome during the season-opening series against the Chicago Cubs, Sasaki has pitched 4 2/3 innings with a 5.79 ERA, five strikeouts and nine walks. It's far from the dream start the coveted 23-year-old was hoping for, but there's plenty of time for him to get back on track.