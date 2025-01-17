Two MLB Teams Remain in Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes As Padres Back Out
The sweepstakes for 23-year-old Japanese flamethrower Roki Sasaki could be nearing its conclusion. Sasaki, whose representation said he was open to playing for all 30 teams, is now reportedly down to two franchises as he nears a decision.
The MLB's international signing period officially opened on Wednesday, though Sasaki's list of potential suitors has been whittled down throughout the offseason, with teams like the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers being eliminated in recent days.
On Friday, baseball insider Francys Romero reported that the latest team to drop out of the running is the San Diego Padres, who will use their international salary pool to sign left-handed pitcher Carlos Alvarez and shortstop Jhoan De La Cruz.
With the Padres bowing out, two teams remain in contention for Sasaki: the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.
The Dodgers, with their franchise success and particular focus on cultivating Japanese stars like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, have been considered the favorite to land the young potential ace. However, the Blue Jays are also making moves to bolster their international salary pool as negotiations continue.
Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports that Toronto has acquired $2 million in additional international pool space through a deal with the Cleveland Guardians which will also see the Blue Jays pick up outfielder Myles Straw for a player to be named later. Toronto's pool is up to $8.26 million and could eclipse $10 million with additional deals.
The Dodgers have $5,146,200 in available pool money, and could increase that pot to a maximum of $8,233,920. Teams are allowed to add up to 60% of their total bonus pool via trade.
Sasaki, who spent last season with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, posted a 10–5 record with a 2.35 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 111 innings of play. He will return to Chiba if he doesn't sign an MLB contract by Jan. 23, when he 45-day posting window closes.