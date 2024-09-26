SI

Ron Washington Clarifies Comments Saying Angels Don't Have 'Big-League Players'

Los Angeles lost its franchise-record 96th game Thursday.

Patrick Andres

Sep 18, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington reacts during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium.
In a year dominated by the futility of the Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Angels have quietly been laying an egg of their own.

On Thursday, the Angels took a 7–0 shutout loss to the White Sox—their 96th of the season. That made this Los Angeles team the losingest in franchise history, breaking a tie with the 1968 and 1980 outfits.

The same day, ironically, Angels manager Ron Washington reversed course on comments earlier in the week where he said the team lacked "big-league players."

"I misspoke," Washington said via Sam Blum of The Athletic. "I didn't mean it the way it came out, where I'm saying the organization isn't giving me big league players. It's players that have to grow into big league players."

Washington made his controversial comment Wednesday to Anthony De Leon of The Los Angeles Times.

"We're going to get some baseball players who may not be superstars, but they know how to play," he said. "We forgot to bring real baseball players into the organization. Nothing against those guys here, but they're not big-league baseball players and they certainly can't help us win a championship."

Whether one finds Washington's comments perceptive or indelicate, it's clear something needs to change as Orange County searches for its first playoff team since 2014.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

