Ronald Acuna Jr. Announces He'll Participate in 2025 Home Run Derby

It will mark Acuna's third appearance in the Home Run Derby.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .385 with nine home runs during the 2025 MLB season.
Ronald Acuna Jr. is the first player to announce he'll participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby during MLB All-Star festivities.

On Wednesday night, Acuna made the announcement on SportsCenter with host Elle Duncan.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be at Acuna's home park in Atlanta, as Truist Park is set to host the Midsummer Classic. It's fitting that the face of the Braves' franchise will be participating in the most anticipated event of All-Star week.

This will be Acuna's third Home Run Derby appearance. He participated in 2019 and knocked out Josh Bell in the opening round before losing to eventual champion Pete Alonso in the semifinals. He was back in 2022 but lost to Alonso 20-19 in the opening round. Given that history, a rematch with Alonso would be great television.

In 29 games this season, Acuna is slashing .385/.496/.692 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs. He missed the beginning of the season as he recovered from a torn ACL in his left knee.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

