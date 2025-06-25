Ronald Acuna Jr. Announces He'll Participate in 2025 Home Run Derby
Ronald Acuna Jr. is the first player to announce he'll participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby during MLB All-Star festivities.
On Wednesday night, Acuna made the announcement on SportsCenter with host Elle Duncan.
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be at Acuna's home park in Atlanta, as Truist Park is set to host the Midsummer Classic. It's fitting that the face of the Braves' franchise will be participating in the most anticipated event of All-Star week.
This will be Acuna's third Home Run Derby appearance. He participated in 2019 and knocked out Josh Bell in the opening round before losing to eventual champion Pete Alonso in the semifinals. He was back in 2022 but lost to Alonso 20-19 in the opening round. Given that history, a rematch with Alonso would be great television.
In 29 games this season, Acuna is slashing .385/.496/.692 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs. He missed the beginning of the season as he recovered from a torn ACL in his left knee.