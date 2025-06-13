Royals Commit String of Ridiculous Blunders to Allow Only Run in 1–0 Loss to Yankees
The New York Yankees pulled off a narrow 1–0 win on Thursday on the road against the Kansas City Royals. Pitchers on both sides were effective at limiting damage, and the lone run of the game came late, after a rain delay and in absolutely bonkers fashion.
With runners on the corners and two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Paul Goldschmidt ripped a line drive over the head of first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who leapt up and tried to pluck the ball out of the air. The ball hit off his glove and landed nearby, and he quickly recovered it and fired it to pitcher Lucas Erceg, who was covering first. The throw was just a smidge too late to get Goldschmidt, but Erceg quickly turned and fired home in hopes of throwing out Pablo Reyes, who had stumbled in between third base and home.
Reyes slid into home plate while Royals catcher Freddy Fermin attempted to secure the ball and make a tag, but the ball popped free and the Yankees got on the board for a 1–0 lead.
Have a look at the chaotic play that led to the game's only run:
The 1–0 win capped off a series sweep for New York, during which they never surrendered more than three runs in any game. Meanwhile, Kansas City has lost five of its last six games and fallen into fourth in the AL Central.