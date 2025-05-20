Royals Starter Lost No-Hit Bid in Most Unfortunate Way Possible
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic lost a no-hit bid during Monday's 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants in the most unfortunate way possible: After an official scoring change.
Bubic was cruising along, sitting at 74 pitches through 5 2/3 innings pitched. On his 75th pitch, he got Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores to hit a grounder to Royals second baseman Michael Massey. Massey slipped as he prepared to field the ball, which then rolled underneath his glove and into the outfield. Initially, the play was scored as an E4, or an error on Massey, preserving Bubic's no-hitter.
One inning later in the seventh, official scorer Michael Duca reversed the call from an error to a hit, ending Bubic's no-hit bid. As it stands, the no-no would have been relaitvely short-lived anyway, given that Bubic surrendered a double in the bottom of the seventh inning.
But it was still a rather painful way to lose a no-hitter. It's also not the first time a MLB pitcher has lost a no-no after an official scoring change. New York Yankees starter Max Fried saw his no-hitter become a one-hitter after a scoring change was made in between innings, three frames after the initial play had occurred during an April 20 game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Bubic went on to earn his fifth win of the season after tossing seven shutout innings. And the southpaw can take solace in the fact that he's pitching as well as anyone in baseball right now. He ranks fourth in MLB in ERA (1.47) and his 61 strikeouts are tied for 12th.