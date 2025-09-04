Royals Put Veteran Pitcher on Injured List Amid Tight Playoff Race
The Royals are making a strong run at a playoff bid this season—but they'll have to operate without a key pitcher if they want to finish the job.
Kansas City pitcher Seth Lugo is going on the injured list with lower back tightness, manager Matt Quatraro told reporters Thursday via Anne Rogers of MLB.com. Lugo, 35, is 8-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched this season.
While not dominant, his 2025 performance has made for a fine follow-up to a 16-9 2024 season in which came in second in the race for the American League Cy Young award.
It has also helped keep the Royals in contention amid season-ending injuries to pitchers Kris Bubic (a first-time All-Star) and Cole Ragans (a first-time All-Star in '24).
Kansas City is currently 70-69, and trails the Mariners by 2.5 games in a crowded race for the American League's final wild-card playoff spot.