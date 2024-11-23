Royals, Reds Complete Big Trade in Brady Singer-Jonathan India Swap
The Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds swung a big trade Friday night in the early stages of the MLB offseason.
The Reds officially announced they acquired right-handed pitcher Brady Singer from the Royals in exchange for infielder Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer.
Singer, 28, has spent all five of his big league seasons with the Royals. Over 127 appearances (124 starts), Singer has registered a 4.28 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. He's coming off one of his best seasons in '24, logging a 9–13 record with 3.71 ERA and 8.5 K/9 over 32 starts.
Singer will join the Reds' young rotation in 2025, a group that consists of Hunter Green, Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo—all 26 years old or younger—and veteran Nick Martinez.
The 27-year-old India never quite lived up to the expectations he set by winning the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year award, as his .269/.376/.459 slash line, 21 homers and 69 RBIs all stand as his career highs. In 151 games last year, India batted .248/.357/.392 with 15 homers and 28 doubles.
As it stands now, India will likely split time at second base with Michael Massey, who is coming off a career-best offensive season. India has never played another position in the big leagues besides second.
Wiemer, a fourth-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020, owns a career .201/.279/.349 slash line with 13 homers and 11 stolen bases. He never solidified a role in Milwaukee's crowded outfield and was sent to the Reds as part of the Frankie Montas deal at the trade deadline in July.