Royals Perfectly Roasted Orioles After Eliminating Baltimore in Wild-Card Round
Not only did the Kansas City Royals defeat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 to advance to the American League Division Series on Wednesday, but the club's social media team also earned the victory over Baltimore as well.
Before the series began, the Orioles' social media team took a playful jab at the Royals, posting a picture of a throne with an oriole sitting on it. The caption read, "Seat's Taken."
Well, the Royals, after going on the road and dispatching Baltimore in two games, weren't about to let the Orioles forget about that.
After the game, Kansas City's social media team posted a simple—and very effective—response.
That is too good, especially with the use of a line from The Wire, the legendary HBO show that took place in Baltimore.
American League MVP candidate—and seat-occupier—Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals will travel to New York to take on the Yankees in the American League Division Series on Saturday.