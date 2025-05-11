Salvador Perez's Mom Throws an Awesome Strike During Her Mother's Day Ceremonial Pitch
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez had a memorable Mother's Day with his mom, Yilda Diaz, on Sunday ahead of the Royals' matchup vs. the Boston Red Sox.
Diaz got to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Kauffman Stadium to her son Perez. The stadium roared with cheers for Diaz as she's the mom of the team's arguably most lovable player as Salvy is in his 14th season in Kansas City.
The best part of Diaz's first pitch is the fact that she threw a strike right to her son. Perez was all smiles and was clearly proud of his mom for showing off her baseball skills. He ran to give his mom a hug after in a sweet moment.
This will definitely be a memorable Mother's Day for both Diaz and Perez.
We'll see if Perez can score some runs or make a big play for the Royals on Sunday to make his mother even more proud.