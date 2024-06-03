San Diego Padres Infielder Facing Lifetime Ban for Gambling, per Report
San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is facing a lifetime ban for betting on baseball, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Lindsey Adler and Jared Diamond reported for the WSJ that Marcano is currently under investigation for gambling on baseball games while on the injured list for the Pittsburgh Pirates. There are also four other players reportedly under investigation for gambling while in the minor leagues.
The investigation is not yet complete but Marcano's punishment is being discussed by MLB and the MLBPA, including a lifetime ban. It marks the second major betting scandal in baseball this year after Shohei Ohtani's former translator, Ippei Mizuhara, was involved in a federal investigation concerning an illegal gambling operation.
Marcano began his career with the Padres in 2016, signing with the organization as an international free agent. He made his big league debut in 2021 for San Diego before he was traded in July of that year to Pittsburgh; Marcano was sent to the Pirates along with Jack Suwinski and Michell Miliano for Adam Frazier. He appeared in 49 games in 2022 and 75 games in 2023 for Pittsburgh, hitting .221 from the plate and recording 31 RBI over those two seasons.
In July of 2023 Marcano tore his ACL and was placed on the IL, which is when the alleged betting began to take place. He was waived in November and claimed by the Padres.
Per the Journal, the Pirates said they are "fully aware of the matter that's under investigation and are fully cooperating," but they will refrain from further comment at this time. The Padres said they're aware of an investigation "regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization."
Marcano declined comment through a representative, as did MLB and the MLBPA.