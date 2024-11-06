Scott Boras Clarifies What Juan Soto is Looking for in MLB Free Agency
Juan Soto is—by far—the biggest name to hit the open market this MLB offseason.
As teams prepare to break the bank for the 26-year-old superstar, agent Scott Boras outlined to reporters Wednesday exactly what Soto is looking for as he makes his decision this offseason.
"Juan Soto wants ownership that he knows is going to support an opportunity to win annually," Boras said. "His focus always was, 'I want to know who my owner is; I want to know that we're going to be able to win. And I want to know that, besides me, there's going to be a great number of support on part of the owner that he has the same desire to win that I do."
Soto is hitting the market for the first time after seven seasons in the big leagues in which he earned four All-Star nods, four Silver Sluggers and a World Series title with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
In 2024, Soto batted .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs for the New York Yankees. He is expected to sign a massive long-term contract this winter north of $50 million per season for at least 10 years.
One of those teams expected to be in the mix to sign Soto are the Yankees, who finished just shy of their first World Series title since 2009 by falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
"Playing in New York for Juan was really, really comfortable," Boras said. "He really, really enjoyed his teammates, the Yankees experience. Juan loves winning."