SI

Scott Boras Roasted by MLB Fans for Awful Dad Joke About Pete Alonso

Ryan Phillips

Boras discussed free agent client Pete Alonso on Wednesday.
Boras discussed free agent client Pete Alonso on Wednesday. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Scott Boras is doing that thing again.

Over the past few years, the MLB super agent has become known for one-liners and quips about his top clients. On Wednesday, he unleashed another that had the baseball world rolling it's collective eyes.

When asked about New York Mets first baseman and free agent Pete Alonso, Boras dropped maybe his worst ever. Alonso, whose nickname is the Polar Bear, got the following treatment from his agent: "There's been a lot of talk about this being a bear market for first baseman, but for Pete's sake it's the polar opposite."

Ouch. Seriously, ouch. This country has been through enough the last few months, the last thing we need is more cheesy Boras one-liners.

Fans took to social media to publicly groan at that line.

Boras is back to being Boras.

Alonso is expected to be one of the top free agent sluggers available this winter. During the 2024 season, the 29-year-old hit .240 with 34 home runs, 88 RBIs and an OPS of .788.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB