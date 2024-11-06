Scott Boras Roasted by MLB Fans for Awful Dad Joke About Pete Alonso
Scott Boras is doing that thing again.
Over the past few years, the MLB super agent has become known for one-liners and quips about his top clients. On Wednesday, he unleashed another that had the baseball world rolling it's collective eyes.
When asked about New York Mets first baseman and free agent Pete Alonso, Boras dropped maybe his worst ever. Alonso, whose nickname is the Polar Bear, got the following treatment from his agent: "There's been a lot of talk about this being a bear market for first baseman, but for Pete's sake it's the polar opposite."
Ouch. Seriously, ouch. This country has been through enough the last few months, the last thing we need is more cheesy Boras one-liners.
Fans took to social media to publicly groan at that line.
Boras is back to being Boras.
Alonso is expected to be one of the top free agent sluggers available this winter. During the 2024 season, the 29-year-old hit .240 with 34 home runs, 88 RBIs and an OPS of .788.