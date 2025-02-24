SI

Mets Get Bad Injury News on Starting Pitcher Sean Manaea

He had a career-best season with the Mets last year, leading him to sign a three-year contract with the team.

Madison Williams

New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea throws a pitch.
The New York Mets will likely be without pitcher Sean Manaea to start the season as he's dealing with a right oblique strain, the team's manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Monday.

Mendoza shared that Manaea will be "shut down" for a couple of weeks, and it's likely the starting pitcher will begin the 2025 season on the injured list. There is no clear timeline for when he's expected to make his season debut.

In his first year with the Mets last season, Manaea started 32 games, posting a 12-6 record and a 3.47 ERA—the lowest in his career when he's started in over 25 games. He struck out 184 batters and walked 63 over his career-high 181 2/3 innings pitched. Manaea made four postseason starts in the Mets' run to the National League Championship Series, posting a 2-1 record with a 4.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts.

The Mets were clearly impressed with Manaea's season with them as they signed him to a three-year, $75 million contract in December.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

