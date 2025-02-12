SI

Seeing New Yankees Pitcher Devin Williams Without a Beard is Jarring and Wrong

He showed up with a beard, but it was gone before he started throwing.

Stephen Douglas

Devin Williams pitching with a beard back in September.
Devin Williams pitching with a beard back in September. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pitchers and catchers are starting to report across the warmer states this week as baseball season approaches. The New York Yankees began to congregate in Florida on Wednesday and we got our first look at a clean-shaved Devin Williams.

Williams was traded to the New York Yankees this offseason after spending the first six years of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers. Williams had worn a beard for most, if not all, of his major league career, and even showed up with one on Tuesday.

Devin Williams, New York Yankees
Devin Williams arrives at Spring Training with a beard. / New York Yankees / Getty Images

By the time he was throwing on Wednesday, it was gone.

Now, before you accuse the Yankees of stationing someone at the door with a razor and can of Barbasol, there is video evidence that he was allowed inside with facial follicles still visible.

You're just not allowed to wear the pinstripes until you've shaved. It's amazing the franchise is still doing this in 2025, but Williams is far from the highest-profile guy to have to do this so everyone just accepts it.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB