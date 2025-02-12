Seeing New Yankees Pitcher Devin Williams Without a Beard is Jarring and Wrong
Pitchers and catchers are starting to report across the warmer states this week as baseball season approaches. The New York Yankees began to congregate in Florida on Wednesday and we got our first look at a clean-shaved Devin Williams.
Williams was traded to the New York Yankees this offseason after spending the first six years of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers. Williams had worn a beard for most, if not all, of his major league career, and even showed up with one on Tuesday.
By the time he was throwing on Wednesday, it was gone.
Now, before you accuse the Yankees of stationing someone at the door with a razor and can of Barbasol, there is video evidence that he was allowed inside with facial follicles still visible.
You're just not allowed to wear the pinstripes until you've shaved. It's amazing the franchise is still doing this in 2025, but Williams is far from the highest-profile guy to have to do this so everyone just accepts it.