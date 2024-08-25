SI

Seiya Suzuki, Shota Imanaga Make History in Cubs Win

Suzuki and Imanaga combined to accomplish a rare feat against the Marlins.

Ryan Phillips

Aug 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga made history on Saturday during the Chicago Cubs' 14–2 win over the Miami Marlins.

Imanaga took home the win after pitching seven innings while allowing two runs on four hits. Meanwhile, Suzuki went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a triple, and four RBIs. In the process, they became the first Japanese duo to combine for a unique feat. The Cubs are now the first team in MLB history to have a Japanese-born player record three or more extra base hits and another Japanese-born player earn a win in the same game.

It's hard not to love baseball's obsession with obscure stats.

Imanaga has been excellent in 2024 during his first season of major league action. The 30-year-old rookie is 10–3 with a 3.08 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 140 strikeouts against 22 walks in 140 1/3 innings. If not for Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill, he'd likely be the favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year.

Suzuki has been really good this season as well. Despite a rough month of May, the 30-year-old is currently slashing .271/.344/.486, with 18 home runs, 60 RBIs, an OPS of .831, and has produced 2.1 WAR. After amassing a .604 OPS in May, he bumped that up to .851 in June .923 in July, and .856 in August.

Both players have been great for the Cubs this season, and on Saturday they combined to make history.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

