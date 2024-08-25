Seiya Suzuki, Shota Imanaga Make History in Cubs Win
Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga made history on Saturday during the Chicago Cubs' 14–2 win over the Miami Marlins.
Imanaga took home the win after pitching seven innings while allowing two runs on four hits. Meanwhile, Suzuki went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a triple, and four RBIs. In the process, they became the first Japanese duo to combine for a unique feat. The Cubs are now the first team in MLB history to have a Japanese-born player record three or more extra base hits and another Japanese-born player earn a win in the same game.
It's hard not to love baseball's obsession with obscure stats.
Imanaga has been excellent in 2024 during his first season of major league action. The 30-year-old rookie is 10–3 with a 3.08 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 140 strikeouts against 22 walks in 140 1/3 innings. If not for Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill, he'd likely be the favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year.
Suzuki has been really good this season as well. Despite a rough month of May, the 30-year-old is currently slashing .271/.344/.486, with 18 home runs, 60 RBIs, an OPS of .831, and has produced 2.1 WAR. After amassing a .604 OPS in May, he bumped that up to .851 in June .923 in July, and .856 in August.
Both players have been great for the Cubs this season, and on Saturday they combined to make history.