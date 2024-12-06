Shane Bieber Signs One-Year Contract to Return to Guardians After Shortened 2024
As they attempt to build on their first ALCS appearance since 2016, it appears the Cleveland Guardians will once again have the services of one of their best pitchers.
The Guardians are re-signing pitcher Shane Bieber to a one-year contract with a player option for 2026, according to a Friday afternoon report from Jeff Passan of ESPN. Per Passan, the contract itself is worth $10 million and the player option is worth $16 million.
Bieber, 29, started just two games in 2024 before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery. He was outstanding in those two starts, striking out 20 in 12 innings with an 0.00 ERA; nonetheless, Cleveland won the AL Central without him.
In seven years with the Guardians, Bieber has made two All-Star teams, won a Cy Young award in 2020, and pitched to a 3.22 ERA.
Cleveland is scheduled to open the 2025 season on March 27 against the Kansas City Royals.