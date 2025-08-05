Shea Langeliers Joins Elite Company With Big Home Run
Shea Langeliers just joined an exclusive group.
On Monday night, the Athletics catcher led off his team's game against the Washington Nationals with a 402-foot home run to center field. It was the 27-year-old's 20th home run of the season, and helped him hit a major milestone.
According to MLB Stats, Langeliers is only the fifth catcher in major league history to hit 20 or more home runs in three of his first four seasons in the big leagues. A caveat is the player has to have played a minimum of 50% of games at catcher to qualify for the list.
The other players to do it are Cal Raleigh, Mike Piazza, Earl Williams, and Rudy York. That's it. To give you an idea of how rare it is, York made his MLB debut in 1937, Williams broke through in 1970, and Piazza won NL Rookie of the Year in 1993. In an odd twist, all of those players except for Raleigh played on the Athletics at some point during their careers.
Langeliers is having a career year in 2025. He entered Tuesday's game slashing .261/.313/.507, which are all career highs. In 2023 he hit 22 home runs, last season, he hit 29, and this year he's at 20. Meanwhile, his OPS has climbed from .681 in 2023 to .793 in 2024 and now to .820 in 2025.