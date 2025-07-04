Shocking Number of Cubs Fans Come Together for a Pete Crow-Armstrong Tribute
Pete Crow-Armstrong got off to a hot start in July with four hits in eight at-bats during two Chicago Cubs wins over the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field. It was the kind of performance that deserved a proper tribute from the home crowd and PCA got it on Thursday when he showed up at the ballpark to find 19 fans lined up in a row with his full name painted on their chests.
But there are only 17 letters in Pete Crow-Armstrong you might be thinking. Well, they not only had a hyphen, but they also had someone with no shirt playing the space between his first and last name.
There's a lot to love about the commitment to the bit here. This group needed to get 19 people together, paint their chests, get to the game earlier enough to claim the good seats where cameras would catch them and hopefully they remembered sunscreen because otherwise that's a lot of sun burns.