Shohei Ohtani Enters 1,000 Hit Club With Massive Two-Run Homer vs. Cardinals
Shohei Ohtani recorded his 1,000th hit in MLB on Wednesday, and he did it in very Ohtani-like fashion.
The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar came to the plate in the third inning and sent mammoth two-run shot over the wall in center field. It was his 39th home run of the year, and more importantly, hit No. 1,000 for the Japan native since his arrival from NPB in 2018.
Wednesday's tilt against the Cardinals was Ohtani's 973rd game in MLB, and he was doing a bit of everything at Busch Stadium. In addition to becoming the 59th active player with 1,000 hits in MLB, Ohtani was also dominating on the mound for the Dodgers, making his eighth pitching appearance of the season.
He racked up eight strikeouts in just four innings and lowered his season ERA to 2.37 in the process. He then gave himself some run support by launching the 440-foot home run. His 39 homers rank third in MLB and second in the National League, trailing only Cal Raleigh and Kyle Schwarber.