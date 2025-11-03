Shohei Ohtani Admitted He's Already Thinking About Next Year's Dodgers Parade
Shohei Ohtani has played two seasons in Los Angeles with the Dodgers, and he already has two World Series rings to show for it. These past two seasons are the only two years the three-time MVP has competed in the postseason in general, too. That’s a pretty impressive run.
The Dodgers’ three-peat chances have already become a talking point heading into the 2025 season. While it would mark the fifth time in MLB history for a team to at least win three World Series in a row, it would be the Dodgers’ first time achieving that feat. And, Ohtani’s already imagining what that celebration would be like.
During the Dodgers’ World Series championship parade on Monday, the L.A. superstar was asked if it would be difficult for him to not win the World Series next season as that’s all he’s ever known with the Dodgers.
“I’m already thinking about the third time we’re doing to do this,” Ohtani simply replied.
We’ll see if the Dodgers can deliver on this dream next season.
