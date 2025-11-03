SI

Shohei Ohtani Admitted He's Already Thinking About Next Year's Dodgers Parade

Ohtani’s won a World Series in every season he’s played for the Dodgers, so he wants to continue that pattern.

Madison Williams

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani wants to three-peat in L.A.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani wants to three-peat in L.A. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Shohei Ohtani has played two seasons in Los Angeles with the Dodgers, and he already has two World Series rings to show for it. These past two seasons are the only two years the three-time MVP has competed in the postseason in general, too. That’s a pretty impressive run.

The Dodgers’ three-peat chances have already become a talking point heading into the 2025 season. While it would mark the fifth time in MLB history for a team to at least win three World Series in a row, it would be the Dodgers’ first time achieving that feat. And, Ohtani’s already imagining what that celebration would be like.

During the Dodgers’ World Series championship parade on Monday, the L.A. superstar was asked if it would be difficult for him to not win the World Series next season as that’s all he’s ever known with the Dodgers.

“I’m already thinking about the third time we’re doing to do this,” Ohtani simply replied.

We’ll see if the Dodgers can deliver on this dream next season.

Los Angeles overcame a tough World Series vs. the Blue Jays to win the title. Game 7 appeared to be in Toronto’s reach until the Dodgers tied up the contest in the top of the ninth. The game went to 11 innings, but Los Angeles came out on top thanks to Will Smith’s homer that inning. Then, Mookie Betts delivered a game-winning double play at the bottom of the inning to seal the deal.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

