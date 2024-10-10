Cameras Caught Shohei Ohtani Screaming at Ump From Dugout After Weird Play
The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to save their season and force a Game 5 of their NLDS with an 8-0 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Wednesday night. It was the type of dominant performance they needed after dropping two straight games in what has been a heated series between the two NL West rivals.
There was one wild play in the fourth inning that helped the Padres keep a run off the board. Teoscar Hernandez hit shot up the left field line that should have easily scored Shohei Ohtani from second. But the ball hit the umpire behind third base and Manny Machado was able to throw Ohtani out at home.
Ohtani went back to the dugout and watched a replay on a tablet. Cameras then caught him screaming at the ump:
Ohtani must have been stunned when he got thrown out at home and the replay clearly made him mad. But there's nothing the umpire really could have done better in that situation.
Game 5 is Friday night in Los Angeles. It should be a fun one.