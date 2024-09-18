Shohei Ohtani Absolutely Annihilated His 48th Home Run Into the Upper Deck
Shohei Ohtani is not messing around in his pursuit to become the first member of Major League Baseball's 50-50 club.
On Tuesday night, Ohtani hit his 48th home run of the season and he thoroughly punished the baseball. The blast came with Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers trailing the Miami Marlins 4–0 in the top of the third inning. On a 1-1 pitch, Darren McCaughan threw an 82 mph sweeper to the soon-to-be National League MVP.
That was a mistake.
Ohtani absolutely demolished the ball, launching it into the upper deck at LoanDepot Park. It flew 402 feet out to right field and left the bat at 105.3 mph. An absolute laser.
Footage is below, but beware it could be disturbing if you're protective of baseballs.
It was hit so hard Ohtani even admired his work afterwards. As he should have.
That home run gave Ohtani 48 on the season to go along with 48 stolen bases. It would be incredibly surprising if he didn't hit the 50-50 mark by the end of the season with 12 games left to go.