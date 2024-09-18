SI

Shohei Ohtani Absolutely Annihilated His 48th Home Run Into the Upper Deck

Ohtani crushed his 48th home run.

Ryan Phillips

Ohtani now has 48 home runs to go along with 48 stolen bases.
Ohtani now has 48 home runs to go along with 48 stolen bases. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shohei Ohtani is not messing around in his pursuit to become the first member of Major League Baseball's 50-50 club.

On Tuesday night, Ohtani hit his 48th home run of the season and he thoroughly punished the baseball. The blast came with Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers trailing the Miami Marlins 4–0 in the top of the third inning. On a 1-1 pitch, Darren McCaughan threw an 82 mph sweeper to the soon-to-be National League MVP.

That was a mistake.

Ohtani absolutely demolished the ball, launching it into the upper deck at LoanDepot Park. It flew 402 feet out to right field and left the bat at 105.3 mph. An absolute laser.

Footage is below, but beware it could be disturbing if you're protective of baseballs.

It was hit so hard Ohtani even admired his work afterwards. As he should have.

That home run gave Ohtani 48 on the season to go along with 48 stolen bases. It would be incredibly surprising if he didn't hit the 50-50 mark by the end of the season with 12 games left to go.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB