Shohei Ohtani Announces He Wrote Children's Book Starring His Dog
Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of another tremendous season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the NL with 32 home runs and 91 runs at the All-Star break. The Japanese superstar got back on the mound, too, a huge achievement after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023. It's going pretty well there, too; Ohtani has allowed one run in nine innings pitched so far.
Now, the reigning MVP is proving he can really do it all by coming out with a children's book.
On Thursday Ohtani surprised the baseball world by revealing he had co-written a children's book about his dog, Decoy. The title? Decoy Saves Opening Day.
Tremendous content. And what can't this man do? He hits so well he's a perennial MVP candidate as a DH, and when healthy pitches at a Cy Young level. Now he's writing kids books. Some people have it all.
An exciting announcement for Ohtani, and especially Decoy.