Shohei Ohtani Celebrated First Postseason Home Run in Awesome Fashion
Shohei Ohtani enjoyed a record-breaking 2024 season for the Los Angeles Dodgers that wiped away any lingering doubt that he may not be worth the historic, record-breaking contract he signed in free agency last offseason. Recording the first 50 home run, 50 stolen base season in baseball history will do that.
But this time of year is the real reason the Dodgers wanted Ohtani, and why Ohtani chose the Dodgers: Playoff baseball. The Japanese mega-star had never played in the postseason heading into 2024, and Los Angeles kept falling short after a 2020 World Series title.
On Saturday, Ohtani suited up for his postseason debut and the Dodgers were immediately in need of his services. The visiting San Diego Padres jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the opening frame. Then Ohtani came up in the bottom of the second inning with two men on base. He delivered, mashing a huge game-tying home run for his very first postseason trip around the bases.
And he celebrated in emphatic fashion, flinging his bat to the side as he let loose a joyous yell.
Shohei Ohtani playing October baseball. What a majestic sight. For anyone other than Padres fans, anyway.
A very cool moment for one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.