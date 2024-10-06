SI

Shohei Ohtani Celebrated First Postseason Home Run in Awesome Fashion

It came not a moment too soon, either.

Liam McKeone

Ohtani smashed a game-tying three run shot for his first playoff home run as a Dodger
Shohei Ohtani enjoyed a record-breaking 2024 season for the Los Angeles Dodgers that wiped away any lingering doubt that he may not be worth the historic, record-breaking contract he signed in free agency last offseason. Recording the first 50 home run, 50 stolen base season in baseball history will do that.

But this time of year is the real reason the Dodgers wanted Ohtani, and why Ohtani chose the Dodgers: Playoff baseball. The Japanese mega-star had never played in the postseason heading into 2024, and Los Angeles kept falling short after a 2020 World Series title.

On Saturday, Ohtani suited up for his postseason debut and the Dodgers were immediately in need of his services. The visiting San Diego Padres jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the opening frame. Then Ohtani came up in the bottom of the second inning with two men on base. He delivered, mashing a huge game-tying home run for his very first postseason trip around the bases.

And he celebrated in emphatic fashion, flinging his bat to the side as he let loose a joyous yell.

Shohei Ohtani playing October baseball. What a majestic sight. For anyone other than Padres fans, anyway.

A very cool moment for one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

