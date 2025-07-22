SI

Shohei Ohtani Celebrates Home Run With Sweet Bat Flip

Shohei Ohtani tosses his bat after hitting a home run.
Shohei Ohtani started his sixth game of the season on Monday night, striking out three batters in three innings pitched. Ohtani surrendered a season-high four hits and allowed his first earned run since his first start back in the middle of June as he allowed a lead-off home run to Byron Buxton.

While he did not earn a decision, the Los Angeles Dodgers did beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2, thanks it part to Shohei Ohtani who hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 1st.

Facing a 2-1 count with lead-off man Mookie Betts on first, Ohtani crushed a home run to centerfield to give the Dodgers a lead they would never relinquish.

Ohtani also threw in a casual, but effective bat flip to celebrate giving himself some early run support.

Ohtani has now homered in three straight games to raise his season total to 35. He's fourth in MLB in home runs and just three behind Cal Raleigh who has not hit a home run since the Derby.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

