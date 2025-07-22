Shohei Ohtani Celebrates Home Run With Sweet Bat Flip
Shohei Ohtani started his sixth game of the season on Monday night, striking out three batters in three innings pitched. Ohtani surrendered a season-high four hits and allowed his first earned run since his first start back in the middle of June as he allowed a lead-off home run to Byron Buxton.
While he did not earn a decision, the Los Angeles Dodgers did beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2, thanks it part to Shohei Ohtani who hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 1st.
Facing a 2-1 count with lead-off man Mookie Betts on first, Ohtani crushed a home run to centerfield to give the Dodgers a lead they would never relinquish.
Ohtani also threw in a casual, but effective bat flip to celebrate giving himself some early run support.
Ohtani has now homered in three straight games to raise his season total to 35. He's fourth in MLB in home runs and just three behind Cal Raleigh who has not hit a home run since the Derby.