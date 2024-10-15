Shohei Ohtani Was All Class Describing Francisco Lindor During Mets-Dodgers NLCS
Shohei Ohtani sees similarities between himself and Francisco Lindor.
The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar was asked about the New York Mets shortstop on Tuesday, one day before Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, and opened by complimenting him. Then he claimed he felt the two of them were on the same level as far as leading their teams in the MLB playoffs.
"My impression of him is that he's a really good guy. He smiles a lot. I do feel like he's leading his club as well," Ohtani said.
"Both of us are in this position, what we did in the regular season is over. What matters is what we produce during the postseason. I do feel like we're perhaps connected in the same sense."
Ohtani clearly has a lot of admiration for Lindor and sees them as being in similar situations
For his part, Lindor said he really like's Ohtani's cleats.
Both players had great seasons, but Ohtani is expected to win the National League MVP award, likely unanimously. He fished the season slashing .310/.390/.646, with an OPS of 1.036, 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases, becoming the first 50/50 player in MLB history. Lindor had quite a season himself, slashing .273/.344/.500 with 33 home runs and 91 RBIs. He helped lead the Mets' furious second-half charge to the postseason.
The Dodgers and Mets enter Game 3 tied at 1-1, and how their two MVP candidates perform could dictate who wins the series.