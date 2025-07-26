Shohei Ohtani Continues Hot Streak With Leadoff Homer Off Garrett Crochet
After going just 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 5–2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, Shohei Ohtani's five-game home run streak came to an abrupt end. On Saturday evening, however, he wasted no time getting back on the wagon.
Sitting on a 1–1 count to lead off the contest against Garrett Crochet, Ohtani received a 97 mph fastball right down the middle from the Red Sox ace—and made him pay. The Dodgers star ripped the pitch to dead center field for his 38th home run of the season, giving Los Angeles a 1–0 lead.
Here's a look at the dinger:
Crochet seemingly knew it right from the get go, slowly turning around to watch the ball fly to dead center field.
Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez also took Crochet deep to give Los Angeles a 2–0 lead in the first, with Boston center fielder Jarren Duran answering in the second with a two-run triple off Clayton Kershaw.