Shohei Ohtani Continues Hot Streak With Leadoff Homer Off Garrett Crochet

The home run was the Dodgers star's sixth in his last seven games.

Mike Kadlick

Shohei Ohtani wasted no time on Saturday night at Fenway.
Shohei Ohtani wasted no time on Saturday night at Fenway. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
After going just 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 5–2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, Shohei Ohtani's five-game home run streak came to an abrupt end. On Saturday evening, however, he wasted no time getting back on the wagon.

Sitting on a 1–1 count to lead off the contest against Garrett Crochet, Ohtani received a 97 mph fastball right down the middle from the Red Sox ace—and made him pay. The Dodgers star ripped the pitch to dead center field for his 38th home run of the season, giving Los Angeles a 1–0 lead.

Here's a look at the dinger:

Crochet seemingly knew it right from the get go, slowly turning around to watch the ball fly to dead center field.

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez also took Crochet deep to give Los Angeles a 2–0 lead in the first, with Boston center fielder Jarren Duran answering in the second with a two-run triple off Clayton Kershaw.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

