Shohei Ohtani Demolishes Hardest Hit of His Career for Solo Home Run
Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th home run as a member of the Dodgers on Tuesday night, and he did so in emphatic fashion. Not only was it his 100th home run for the organization, but Ohtani's hit in the third inning was the hardest-hit ball of his entire MLB career.
The solo shot to right field left the bat at a jaw-dropping speed of 120 mph, according to Statcast, which could make it not only the Ohtani's hadest home run, but also the hardest hit he's ever recorded.
Pirates rookie pitcher Bubba Chandler found himself with an early "Welcome to the big leagues" moment after Ohtani parked that ball in the seats in a flash. While walking on the mound in anticipating of his next pitch, Chandler looked as if he could barely believe the home run he'd just surrendered to the best player in baseball.
Prior to Tuesday night, Ohtani's hardest hit ever recorded was a 119.2 mph single back in 2024. Now, he's shattered that with a mammoth solo home run that left the yard at an astonishing 120 mph. In the Statcast era, only five other home runs have been hit with an exit velocity of 120 mph or greater, making Ohtani's the sixth fastest recorded in history. Only Oneil Cruz (122.9 mph), Giancarlo Stanton (121.7, 121.3 mph), Ronald Acuña Jr. (121.2 mph) and Aaron Judge (121.1 mph) have had higher exit velocities on home runs.