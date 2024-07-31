Shohei Ohtani Was Incredulous Over Umpire's Called Strike Three in Loss to Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani doesn't often react to umpires but he took exception to one call made by home plate umpire Dan Iassogna during the club's 6-5 loss to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Tuesday.
Ohtani, at the plate in the ninth inning with one out and the Dodgers ahead by two runs, took a slider from Padres pitcher Jeremiah Estrada up in the zone for strike one, then showcased his patient eye, taking three consecutive pitches for balls.
After taking a slider for a strike once again to work the count full, Ohtani declined to swing at a splitter, which he presumably perceived to be low in the zone. But Iassogna called him out on strikes. Ohtani, who started to walk down the first base line, was not pleased about the call, repeatedly shaking his head and saying no to Iassogna.
Here's video of the moment, courtesy of Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation.
Ohtani finished the game 0-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a pair of strikeouts.