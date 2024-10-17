Shohei Ohtani Is Driving Unbelievable Television Ratings in Japan

MLB says that game 5 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Padres had 12.9 million viewers in Japan.



Average Viewership

• America: 7.5M

• Japan: 12.9M



That means that 10% of Japan's entire population watched the game at 9 a.m. on a Saturday.



The Shohei Ohtani effect is real 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/8UiOYcJCii