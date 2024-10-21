Shohei Ohtani Had Funny Line Celebrating in Dodgers' Locker Room After Winning NLCS
The Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series with a 10-6 victory at home over the New York Mets in Game 6 of the NLCS on Sunday night. They will now face the New York Yankees in a meeting of the two best teams in MLB. Game 1 is Friday night in Los Angeles.
This will be Shohei Ohtani's first trip to the World Series and what a matchup it will be as he and Aaron Judge, who are two of the biggest stars in the game, will be squaring off with a championship on the line. Judge led all of MLB with 58 home runs this season while Ohtani led the NL with 54.
Ohtani's first year with the Dodgers has gone exactly how he and the franchise had hoped. He's been on a tear lately, too, going 18-for-22 in his last 22 at-bats with runners in scoring position.
He had a good time celebrating with his teammates after the win. This line was too funny:
Here he is getting doused with champagne:
This World Series has all the makings of an all-time classic.