Shohei Ohtani Willing to 'Reconsider' Future Home Run Derby Participation
The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night will feature a handful of the league's biggest sluggers, though fans will certainly be wishing Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was among the participants.
Ohtani, who is batting this season for the Dodgers but won't return to the mound until the 2025 season, explained to reporters on Monday that his absence from this year's Home Run Derby is related to his load management as he continues to recover from elbow surgery he underwent in '23.
Ohtani has been working to minimize the amount of swings he takes during batting practice and warmups, so participating in the event would be counterintuitive to his recovery. He added that he'd re-consider returning to the mix for for next season's Home Run Derby, when he's able to return as a two-way player, (via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN).
The 30-year-old is one of baseball's most renowned power hitters, though he's only participated in one Home Run Derby in his MLB career, back in 2021 at Coors Field. He was a first-round exit in his lone appearance.
In 2024, Ohtani is slugging .635 and has hit 29 home runs. He's second in both categories in all of baseball, trailing only New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.
Although he won't be launching baseballs into the seats at Globe Life Field on Monday night, he kept the door open to a return to the event down the line once he's back to 100% health.